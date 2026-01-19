Forecast: Cold start to your MLK Day

Expect a chilly start to your MLK Day with temps in the 30s and 40s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Polk, Citrus, Hernando, Inland Pasco and Inland Hillsborough where temps could fall to at or below 32.

Wind chills could drop area wide down to 27, so the NWS has a Cold Weather Advisory in effect for all of us.

Monday afternoon, we'll see highs under sunny skies back up to around 60! So if you're attending any parades or ceremonies to honor MLK Jr in the morning, bundle up! The afternoon looks much warmer but still below average.

We'll have another chilly morning Tuesday but it won't be as cold. Still, coats and sweatshirts will be needed heading back to work and the kids back to school.

Warmer weather begins Wednesday and should stick around through the weekend. A few showers return with a weak cold front Thursday.