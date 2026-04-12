Forecast: Cool mornings, hot afternoons

I hope you had a wonderful weekend! The weather was perfect! We'll see more of the same next week, but temps are going to start getting a little warmer each day.

Monday, we'll see temps in the 50s and 60s to start. Highs in the afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity will stay low through most of the week but gradual increase by the end of the work week. Highs will also begin to climb, reach 90° for a lot of us by mid week. The hottest temps look to arrive by Thursday.

Thursday into next weekend, we'll see highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some spots could get up to around 92-93° heading into next weekend.

No rain is in the forecast either. A dry stretch is expected to last past next weekend as well.