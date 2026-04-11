Forecast: Cool, refreshing start to your Sunday!

Expect a beautiful start to Sunday with temps in the 50s and 60s by sunrise. Some spots will be a few degrees below average so take advantage of the cool morning... it's about to get hot next week.

Sunday afternoon, expect all sunshine with a few fair weather clouds. No rain is expected with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, it's all about the heat. High temps will rise to around 90 for a lot of us. Average highs are in the low 80s this time of year, so it'll be noticeable for sure. Humidity will climb a little bit by mid week, but it will still be in the comfy category.

The heat doesn't look to dissipate any time soon, so get used to hearing about it for at least the next 10-14 days.