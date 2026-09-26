Forecast: Cool temps again Sunday morning, great weather for the Bucs game

Expect another gorgeous day Sunday before we get the heat and humidity back in the forecast heading into next week!

We'll start Sunday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s with the low humidity making it feel so comfortable compared to our humid summer mornings. We'll see mostly sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 80s by 4 p.m. Humidity stay lows all day so even though the afternoon warms up, we'll still be just as comfy as our Saturday.

The Bucs game will NOT see a rain delay tomorrow afternoon like we saw last weekend, thank goodness! No rain is expected during the game. Temps will start in the low 80s by 11 a.m. for tailgating. By the 4:05 p.m. kickoff, we'll see temps in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Go Bucs!

Next week, by Tuesday, we'll begin to notice higher humidity and warmer temps. Enough humidity and moisture return by Wednesday that rain chances will be back on the higher side as well. Tuesday, expect a pop up storm or two, but by Wednesday, we're up to 50-60% chances.