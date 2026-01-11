Forecast: Cooler weather has finally arrived!

Today's front will be the first of three to deliver cooler weather to the Bay Area as we head through the next 7-10 days. Lows Monday morning will drop into the 30s and 40s north, with 40s and 50s south.

Monday and Tuesday highs will be at or just below average with a mix of clouds and sun.

Wednesday will bring our next cold front, and this one not only brings another shot of cooler air, but we could see some beneficial rains with it as well. Models this evening are going a little higher with rain coverage. Fingers crossed that trend continues!

Friday morning will be the coldest morning over the next week. We'll likely see frost and freeze concerns, especially north and away from the Gulf. We'll keep you posted on those numbers next week!