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Forecast: Decent rain chance for the next week!

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Decent rain chances on the way
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, July 26, 2026
7.26 pm forecast
Posted
and last updated

As we head into the new work week, rain chances are going up! The west wind is back, and that usually cuts off our rain chances along the coast, but a weak cold front is moving into the state, and that's going to work in our favor for better rain chances.

Monday, we'll see the front push a broken line of showers and storms south from the Panhandle through the morning. Models are showing we'll see the storms from 6 am - noon north of I-4, 10 am - 3 pm along I-4 over to Pinellas Co, and then from 12 pm to 6 pm for areas south of I-4. The line looks to weaken as it heads south, so as always in the summer, some of you will miss out.

However, we have decent rain chances for the next week, with the highest rain coverage showing up from Thursday - Saturday. So if you do not see rain for a couple of days, you've got plenty of opportunities ahead.

Temps may be held into the 80s for a lot of us that see the rain this week as well. We'll keep you posted!

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