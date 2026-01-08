Forecast: Dense fog to impact Tampa Bay Thursday morning

DENSE FOG ALERT WILL BE NEEDED – THURSDAY MORNING

Heads up, Tampa Bay! If you’re heading out early Thursday morning, visibility may be near ZERO in spots. That’s Florida fog… the kind that sneaks up on you faster than a love bug on your windshield.

WFTS

What to know:

• Slow it down

• Leave extra space between cars

• Give yourself extra time

• Low beams only (high beams make it worse)

Good news the fog should lift by mid to late morning, and we’ll be back to seeing more than the hood of your car.

Bottom line: Be patient, be careful, and don’t rush it. We’ll all get where we’re going safely.

I’ll keep an eye on it. Rule #7 in full effect.