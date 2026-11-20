Expect the drizzle to continue this afternoon with high temps in the mid 70s.

Tonight, we'll see the drizzle continue but no heavy or widespread soaking rain is expected.

I say that because Saturday morning, another low pressure comes in from the Gulf and it will bring another round of widespread showers with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday through about 4 p.m.

We'll finally clear out overnight Saturday leaving us with a dry forecast for Sunday with highs back to around 80.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday with a few showers. Travelers, be ready for that as Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year.

Thanksgiving Day looks dry with cooler temps. We'll let you know if that changes over the next few days.