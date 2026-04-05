Forecast: Easter Sunday heat and a few storms

Happy Easter! Expect partly cloudy skies today with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few storms will develop as our sea breeze drifts inland, with the best chance being well east of I-75. Coastal spots will have a 10% risk. I-75 will have a 30% risk. Polk Co south to Highlands Co will have a 60% risk.

Monday, a cold front begins to move into Central Florida. It will bring clouds in the afternoon and a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay warm ahead of the front in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, the cold front stalls just south of the area. That will help bring in cooler air along with mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs will only reach the mid 70s!