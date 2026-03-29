Forecast: Expect a few afternoon and evening showers Monday

Expect a slightly better rain chance Monday and Tuesday before we turn the heat back up for the rest of the week.

Monday and Tuesday's rain chance is 40-50%, with the better chance of those late day rains in our coastal counties. The east/southeast wind continues so that will push any shower or storm activity from inland spots to the coast.

By Wednesday, we'll lose the higher rain chances, and that will allow temps to climb back into the upper 80s to around 90. A few record highs are possible like we saw Saturday afternoon here in Tampa.