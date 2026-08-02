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Forecast: Flooding threat continues overnight

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Forecast: Flooding threat continues overnight
Forecast: Flooding threat continues overnight
8.2 pm forecast
Posted
and last updated

Good evening, Tampa Bay!

It sure was a rainy Sunday! Expect rain to continue on and off through the night. While a Flood Watch remains in effect for Citrus and Hernando counties through 8 PM Monday, the entire area has the potential to see flooding. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances continue on and off through Monday as the front to our north continues to influence our weather, although coverage won't be as widespread as it was today. Expect more peaks of sunshine tomorrow, with a high near 90°F.

On Tuesday, we'll finally see a change in the pattern and return to a more typical summer setup, with morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers and storms.

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