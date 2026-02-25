Forecast: Frost advisory issued Tuesday night before warmup hits Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay residents should prepare for one more round of freezing temperatures and widespread frost on Wednesday morning before a stretch of warmer weather returns.

A frost advisory is in effect for inland areas, with temperatures expected to dip into the 30s and some northern counties seeing lows in the 20s. Coastal zones are not included in the advisory. Forecasters say calm winds will allow frost to develop overnight, marking what could be the last widespread freeze of the season.

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon, upper 70s on Thursday, and low 80s by the weekend. The warming trend is expected to last through the first week of March, though light showers may develop Friday into Saturday.