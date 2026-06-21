Forecast: Getting hotter for the next few days

Expect a hot week ahead as we continue to see the west wind lowering rain chances and bringing in high humidity off the Gulf. Temps will flirt with record highs away from the beaches all the way through next weekend.

Monday, expect a 10-20% chance for a shower or storm, with a 30% chance inland. Highs will top out around 90 at the beach with mid to upper 90s inland. Heat indices will top out around 105-107 for the hot spots, with most areas between 103 and 105.

More of the same is expected through mid week, with a slight bump up in rain chances from Thursday into the weekend, but only up to around 30%. The west wind pattern doesn't look to break through the 7 day, so drought relief in the rainy season continues to be put on hold for coastal areas.