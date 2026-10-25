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Forecast: Gusty winds today with a shower or two

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm and breezy again today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, October 25, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted
and last updated

Happy Sunday!

Expect another warm and breezy day today with winds gusting at times up to 35 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. A stray shower or two is possible with the best chance being in Polk and Highlands counties.

Monday, much of the same is expected with partly cloudy skies, warm afternoon highs with wind gusts over 30 mph. Rain chances will remain highest well east of I-75 around 30% with a 10% or less chance near the coast.

No significant change is expected as we head into the rest of next week. By Wednesday, this pressure gradient causing these strong winds will begin to weaken and that should brings the winds down by then.

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