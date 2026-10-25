Forecast: Gusty winds today with a shower or two

Happy Sunday!

Expect another warm and breezy day today with winds gusting at times up to 35 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. A stray shower or two is possible with the best chance being in Polk and Highlands counties.

Monday, much of the same is expected with partly cloudy skies, warm afternoon highs with wind gusts over 30 mph. Rain chances will remain highest well east of I-75 around 30% with a 10% or less chance near the coast.

No significant change is expected as we head into the rest of next week. By Wednesday, this pressure gradient causing these strong winds will begin to weaken and that should brings the winds down by then.