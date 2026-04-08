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Forecast: Gusty winds with a few showers this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Breezy with a few showers this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Wednesday, April 8, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect the gusty winds to continue this afternoon. Gusts could exceed 30 mph. The gusty winds won't die down for a few more days.

Tonight, lows will fall down into the 60s with a few lingering showers. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds like today with a 40% chance of showers.

By the weekend, winds lighten up quite a bit, and the rain chances taper down as well. We'll see the heat coming back with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week, highs temps will surge back into the upper 80s, with some spots getting to around 90 by Monday.

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