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Forecast: Heat advisories in effect Saturday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Hot with Heat Advisories in effect
Forecast: Heat Advisories in Effect Saturday
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TAMPA, Fla. — Good Saturday morning to you! Most of our neighborhoods are waking up to the upper 70s and low 80s, but it will be another hot afternoon! Heat Advisories are in effect for Levy, Citrus, Hernando and Sumter Counties with heat indices rising up to 109 degrees. Extended strenuous time outdoors could lead to heat-related illnesses.

Highs for us all reach into the 90s Saturday afternoon, but there are better chances of afternoon and evening storms in areas not under the advisory. Our southern neighborhoods have the better chances of an afternoon and evening storm, but isolated storms could make it as far north as Pinellas and Hillsborough counties like Friday night.

Stay cool out there today!

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