Forecast: Heat advisory continues with a few storms on the way

TAMPA, Fla. — The heat is on today, with a heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Some of us will get relief from a few scattered showers and storms, developing mainly between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Before any rain, we'll see the hot spots reach the mid- to upper 90s, with heat indices up to 110.

This weekend, the forecast is pretty much the same with slightly lower rain coverage. Saturday's rain chance is around 40%, with Sunday's around 30%. Highs will top out near records again both Saturday and Sunday with heat indices up to 110.

Next week, we'll see more periods of Saharan dust moving through the area, which will help keep rain chances below average for mid-July.