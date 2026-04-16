Forecast: Heat and Dry Weather Continue

Warm, dry conditions will persist across the Tampa Bay area with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the weekend. Forecasters say a front early next week will only bring a slight drop in temperatures and a minimal chance of rain, leaving drought conditions and fire danger unchanged.

Morning and evening temperatures will remain comfortable in the low to mid 60s, while afternoons stay hot and sunny. Residents are urged to follow water restrictions and burn bans as the dry season continues until June.