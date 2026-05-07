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Forecast: Heat, drought, and limited rain

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Temperatures expected to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Tampa Bay area
Temperatures expected to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Tampa Bay area
5.7 pm forecast
Posted

Temperatures across the Tampa Bay area are running hot, with inland highs in the low to mid-90s and coastal spots in the upper 80s. Despite a brief round of showers last weekend, drought conditions persist, and meteorologists say it will take far more than one or two rain events to reverse the year-long dry spell.

While El Niño patterns later this year could bring a wetter late fall and winter, the focus now is on hoping the rainy season arrives early to provide relief. Limited rain chances are in the forecast, with a weak front possibly bringing showers to areas north of I-4 on Monday.

For most of the region, the weekend will stay mostly sunny, with only a 10% chance of rain and slightly higher chances in northern counties. Once the front moves through, conditions are expected to turn dry again through next week.

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