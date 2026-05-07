Forecast: Heat, drought, and limited rain

Temperatures across the Tampa Bay area are running hot, with inland highs in the low to mid-90s and coastal spots in the upper 80s. Despite a brief round of showers last weekend, drought conditions persist, and meteorologists say it will take far more than one or two rain events to reverse the year-long dry spell.

While El Niño patterns later this year could bring a wetter late fall and winter, the focus now is on hoping the rainy season arrives early to provide relief. Limited rain chances are in the forecast, with a weak front possibly bringing showers to areas north of I-4 on Monday.

For most of the region, the weekend will stay mostly sunny, with only a 10% chance of rain and slightly higher chances in northern counties. Once the front moves through, conditions are expected to turn dry again through next week.