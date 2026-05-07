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Forecast: Heat, humidity, and little rain

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Temperatures expected to stay in the 80s in the Tampa Bay area
Temperatures expected to stay in the 80s in the Tampa Bay area
5.6 pm forecast
Posted

Tampa Bay is facing hotter and more humid weather, with little relief from rain in the coming days. Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said the region’s rain deficit remains, and population growth could be adding pressure on local water resources.

While a few drops fell last weekend, Phillips notes this week has stayed dry with upper 90s temperatures and dew points in the lower 70s, making it feel more humid. A front early next week could bring a better chance for showers, but the rainy season, which typically begins in mid-June, is still weeks away.

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