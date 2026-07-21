Forecast: Heat returns as rain chances move west

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Tuesday afternoon! A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon.

Between showers, cloud cover will be hit-or-miss. You may be able to grab some sunshine later Tuesday afternoon.

Wind will be gusting up to 20-25 mph at times from the south, but it will still be hot out there! Highs top out in the low to mid 90s in our neighborhoods.

Even with a nice breeze, it could still feel like the triple digits during the hottest parts of the day.

Rain chance decreases later in the week, and we return to a more typical summer-like pattern as Tropical Storm Bertha moves west. This will be more isolated pop-up storms that do not move very much.