Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Heat returns as rain chances move west

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Happy Tuesday afternoon! A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. Between showers, cloud cover will be hit or miss.
Heat returns as rain chances move west
Forecast: Heat returns as rain chances move west
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Tuesday afternoon! A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon.

Between showers, cloud cover will be hit-or-miss. You may be able to grab some sunshine later Tuesday afternoon.

Wind will be gusting up to 20-25 mph at times from the south, but it will still be hot out there! Highs top out in the low to mid 90s in our neighborhoods.

Even with a nice breeze, it could still feel like the triple digits during the hottest parts of the day.

Rain chance decreases later in the week, and we return to a more typical summer-like pattern as Tropical Storm Bertha moves west. This will be more isolated pop-up storms that do not move very much.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.