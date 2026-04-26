Forecast: Heating up for the next 5 days

Hot temperatures will be the weather story for the new work week as highs surge into the low 90s for many of us, especially along I-75.

Monday, we actually have a weak cold front moving into the area. Unfortunately, this cold front is doing the exact opposite of what you'd expect it to do. It will turn our winds that have been off the Gulf all weekend northeasterly.

That wind shift will keep the cooler air over the Gulf offshore, and bring the 90s that have been inland this weekend, back to the west.

The front could trigger a few pop up showers and storms, with coverage up to 30%. The best chance for rain will be along I-4 and southwest to the coast.

Tuesday's highs will top out in upper 80s and lower 90s, which can also be expected through Friday. Good news though... heading into next weekend, we could see another cold front move in and drop temps by Sunday. We'll keep you posted on that through the week.