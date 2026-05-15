Forecast: Heating up through the weekend with a few storms

Happy Friday! Expect a hot one today with highs in the low to mid 90s with 80s at the coast thanks to the sea breeze. We'll see a few pop up storms inland today, but coverage will be very spotty.

This weekend will start a preview of the rainy season for us! Winds turn more out of the southeast and that will work with our sea breeze coming in from the Gulf to begin to fire up daily showers and storms. That southeast wind also means it's going to get hotter.

Saturday, expect highs in the mid 90s with temps in the upper 80s at the coast. Storm chances begin after 3 p.m. initially inland, then along I-75 with general movement to the west/northwest. Storm coverage is forecast at 40%.

Sunday, more moisture to work with means a better chance for some storms! I-75 looks to be the target area for the highest rain chance at 50%. Highs stay hot outside of the rain, with many spots getting into the mid 90s away from the coast.