Forecast: High rain chance Sunday afternoon into the overnight

Scattered showers and locally heavy rain continue across parts of the area for the overnight hours tonight. The rain chance will stay around 40%.

Showers will be likely Sunday at any point through the day. We have deep plume of tropical moisture overhead and it will be working its way across the Peninsula and into a non-tropical low pressure developing in the Gulf.

This low is heading our way for the overnight hours Sunday into Monday. It will bring the most widespread threat for showers and thunderstorms AFTER the Bucs game, but there could be a few downpours during the game as well. Rain chance for the Bucs game is 50%. It jumps to 80% for the overnight hours.

Next week looks to stay unsettled with a few pop up storms through Thursday. Our next cold front arrives Thursday and will drop the temps and humidity just a little bit by next weekend.