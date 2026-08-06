Forecast: High rain chance this afternoon into the evening

Expect a high risk for showers and storms today as our east wind pattern brings the rain from the Atlantic sea breeze. It will meet up with our Gulf Coast sea breeze and give us a high 60-70% rain chance today.

Friday, we'll see a tropical wave move across the Peninsula, and that will give us another high 60-70% rain chance. Like today, the highest risk is in the afternoon with the mornings starting out partly cloudy and dry.

This weekend, we'll see enough moisture left as the tropical wave moves by that we'll hold on to the 60% rain chance. Sunday, the tropical wave moves into the Gulf and away. Slightly drier air aloft with move in behind it and lower our rain chance to 30-40% from Sunday into next week. That will bring back hotter temperatures as more areas stay dry.