Forecast: High rain chance today with localized flooding possible

Happy Sunday!

Expect a mostly cloudy day today with very high rain chances. We'll see a 70-80% risk along and north of I-4, with a 50-60% chance south of I-4. Localized flooding is possible especially in the areas that have seen the heavy rain over the last few days. A Flood Watch is in effect for Citrus and Hernando Co until 8 p.m. Monday.

Monday, expect much of the same with a little less coverage of showers and storms. We'll see a 50% rain chance with a little more sunshine.

Starting Tuesday, we'll get back to a regular rainy season pattern with the east/southeast wind bringing in the highest rain coverage along the West Coast in the afternoon and evening with dry and sunny mornings.