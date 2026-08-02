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Forecast: High rain chance today with localized flooding possible

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Multiple rounds of showers and storms today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, August 2, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Sunday!

Expect a mostly cloudy day today with very high rain chances. We'll see a 70-80% risk along and north of I-4, with a 50-60% chance south of I-4. Localized flooding is possible especially in the areas that have seen the heavy rain over the last few days. A Flood Watch is in effect for Citrus and Hernando Co until 8 p.m. Monday.

Monday, expect much of the same with a little less coverage of showers and storms. We'll see a 50% rain chance with a little more sunshine.

Starting Tuesday, we'll get back to a regular rainy season pattern with the east/southeast wind bringing in the highest rain coverage along the West Coast in the afternoon and evening with dry and sunny mornings.

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