Forecast: Higher rain chance this morning

The southwest wind is already bringing in a few showers and storms along the coast, and that will continue through about 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the highest rain coverage will shift over to the East Coast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday, more of the same is expected with the better rain chance at the coast in the morning, shifting inland in the afternoon. The southwest wind isn't going away through most of next week, but our weather story turns to Saharan dust as well.

By Tuesday, a large plume of dust will move in over the state. While we love Saharan dust keeping the tropics quiet, it will shut down our rain chances through most of next week. Not good news as it's going to get really hot for many, and of course, no drought relief.

Rain chances go from 50% today down to 20% by Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s away from the coast with heat indices over 105.