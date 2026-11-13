Forecast: Highs in the 70s with a cooldown on the way

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is a little bit cooler than yesterday as you step out the door. The first of a few fronts actually has already moved in and while the clouds are thicker this morning, they will break throughout the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s, but by the afternoon as the sunshine comes out. As the fronts meander on in, breezy conditions will prevail. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible with northerly winds. Now once the sun sets, that's when the temps will fall like a rock. After sunset, 50s and 60s pop up!

Both weekend mornings are cold, but Saturday looks to be the colder one of the two. Morning lows are in the 40s and 50s. I wouldn't be surprised if someone in Citrus County sneaks into the 30s! BRRRR!! Day time highs on Saturday stay in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies. Sunday rebounds back to the low 70s.

Next week for now looks to warm back up into the mid to upper 70s. Models keep going back and fourth on a potential disturbance that could bring some mid-week rain. Still hammering out the details!

I hope you all stay warm this weekend!