Forecast: Highs only in the 40s today!

After a few snow flurries last night into this morning, skies will begin to clear near the coast by lunch time. Inland spots have already started out with the mostly clear skies. The sunshine won't do much to help warm things up for us. Temps will struggle to get past 45 for many locations today. Southern spots will make a run toward 50. Bundle up heading to the Lighting game at Ray Jay. Temps by puck drop will be in the low 40s, dropping into the 30s by the 2nd period!

Temps this time of year usually reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll stay well below that through Monday. Monday morning, another freeze is expected with freeze warnings up for every county in Tampa Bay except Pinellas. Even so, a few patchy frost areas are possible in northern Pinellas.

Our next arctic front arrives Wednesday night. Temps ahead of it will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before crashing down again for Thursday with highs around 60. We could see a little rain overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. While the next front is an arctic front as well, it won't have as much cold air with it as the one that passed by yesterday.