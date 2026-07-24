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Forecast: Hot afternoon with a few storms possible

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Hot with low rain chances this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, July 24, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Friday!

We're expecting a scorcher this afternoon with near record highs in the mid to upper 90s away from the beach. Heat indices will reach 107 in a few spots. Rain chances are there, but they are low with only a 30% chance. Areas south of I-4 are slightly more favored like Thursday night.

The east wind patter sticks around through Saturday, so we'll see an isolated storm early in the afternoon along the coast, with better chances coming in later in the afternoon and evening. Coverage picks up to 40% at the coast, with 50% inland.

Unfortunately, the west wind pattern returns Sunday. That is a pattern that favors lower rain chances for coastal areas, with highest coverage shifting inland in the afternoon and evening. We'll still get rain at the coast at times, but the coverage is only 30-40% vs our usual 60%+ rain chance we see this time of year.

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