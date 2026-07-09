Forecast: Hot afternoon with heat advisory until 8 p.m.

It's a hot one today! A Heat Advisory continues until 8 p.m. as rain chances stay low with heat indices up to 110. If you have to be out in the heat for an extended period of time, play it safe with lots of water and takes those breaks in the AC.

This afternoon, most of us see highs in the low to mid 90s with a few upper 90s inland. Heat indices will range from 105-110.

Friday, the Saharan dust aloft will break up just slightly enough to allow for a few more afternoon and evening showers and storms to develop. We'll see the rain chance up to 30%.

The weekend rain chances remain lower than average for this time of year, but come up to 40% with the dust continue to break down just a bit. By Sunday, a weak front will sneak into North Florida and stall. It'll be close enough to us to bring a slightly better rain chance to the Nature Coast next week.