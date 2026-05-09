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Forecast: Hot and humid for Mother's Day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm and humid for Mother's Day
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, May 9, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Mother's Day is almost here! Hope you got Mom that perfect gift!

The forecast for Mom looks good, but it will be hot and muggy, especially inland. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s along the coast, low 90s along I-75, with low to mid 90s inland. Heat indices will reach the low 100s inland.

A slight shower or storm chance is with us Sunday, but right now, coverage will be very spotty with the best chance east of 75.

Monday, a weak cold front currently in the Panhandle will slowly head south. It will bring a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms, but coverage will be pretty low. Expect a 20-30% chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

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