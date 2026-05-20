Forecast: Hot and humid holiday

Humidity has surged across Tampa Bay ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, with dew points now in the low to mid-70s and highs reaching the 90s inland. Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips said the pattern is being driven by a southeast wind pulling tropical moisture into the area, boosting both humidity and storm chances.

Wednesday and Thursday, rain will mainly develop inland along and east of I-75, with coastal areas getting a break after heavy rainfall earlier this week. By Sunday and Memorial Day, better storm coverage will return to the coast during the late afternoon and evening. Mornings and early afternoons are expected to stay mostly dry, making them the best time for outdoor plans. Highs will remain in the low 90s with warm mornings in the upper 70s.