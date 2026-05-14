Forecast: Hot and mostly dry with late-day storms ahead

Clear skies and warm temperatures continue across Tampa Bay, with water temperatures in the lower 80s making for ideal beach conditions.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the region will experience dry weather through Saturday, with only slim chances of quick showers in inland locations such as Highlands and Polk counties.

By Sunday, an east-southeast wind will begin pushing tropical moisture back toward the beaches, bringing a better chance for afternoon and evening storms through midweek. While rainfall likely won’t be widespread, it will mark the start of a summer-like pattern that could help ease drought conditions.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s through next week, with morning temperatures more comfortable due to low humidity. Rain chances will be greatest inland and across southern areas before storms move toward the coast late in the day.