Forecast: Hot and muggy for Dad today

Happy Father's Day from all of us here at Tampa Bay 28!

Expect a hot one for Dad today as we see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s for most, with upper 80s on the water at the beach. Heat indices will likely top out between 100 and 105, with a few spots at or above 105.

Rain chances are very low today with most seeing a 10% chance or less. A few lucky spots inland will see a chance up to 30% but with the west wind flow in place, the highest coverage will be over on the East Coast of Florida.

Next week, expect more of the same with temps getting a degree or two hotter! Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with low 90s at the coast. Heat indices will exceed 105 so I imagine we'll see a few more heat advisories issued as well.

Rain chances stay low through the 7 day, but do increase slightly to 30% by the end of the work week.