Forecast: Hot and muggy for Mother's Day weekend

Expect a decent weekend for Mom as we honor and celebrate all Moms this weekend!

Today, expect partly cloudy skies with high humidity and hot temperatures. Coastal highs will reach the upper 80s with low 90s along I-75. Inland, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible, but the bulk will be over on the East Coast later today.

Mother's Day, we'll see a few more clouds in the forecast with highs a degree or two lower than today. Isolated showers will be possible once again, mainly east of the area and a few possible north of I-4.

Monday, a weak cold front arrives with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Unfortunately, it won't bring higher rain chances like the front we had last weekend.