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Forecast: Hot and muggy to kick off the new work week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Hot and muggy start to the new work week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, May 10, 2026
5.10 pm forecast
Posted
and last updated

I hope you had a wonderful Mother's Day weekend!

Monday's forecast is pretty similar to today's, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s at the coast to mid 90s inland. A few pop up storms are likely east of 75 for our inland spots after 2 p.m.

Tuesday, a cold front arrives with a slightly better chance for rain. Some data tonight suggest it could be a much better chance at the coast, but the data is inconsistent so check in with our team tomorrow with the latest updates. Right now, I have your rain chance at 40%, but that could go a little higher if the new data remains consistent into Monday.

Behind the front, we'll see a slight drop in humidity making it feel a little more comfy, although hot temps remain with highs around 90.

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