Forecast: Hot and muggy to kick off the new work week

I hope you had a wonderful Mother's Day weekend!

Monday's forecast is pretty similar to today's, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s at the coast to mid 90s inland. A few pop up storms are likely east of 75 for our inland spots after 2 p.m.

Tuesday, a cold front arrives with a slightly better chance for rain. Some data tonight suggest it could be a much better chance at the coast, but the data is inconsistent so check in with our team tomorrow with the latest updates. Right now, I have your rain chance at 40%, but that could go a little higher if the new data remains consistent into Monday.

Behind the front, we'll see a slight drop in humidity making it feel a little more comfy, although hot temps remain with highs around 90.