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Forecast: Hot, Dry Week Ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Dry and hot days expected to continue in the Tampa Bay area
Dry and hot days expected to continue in the Tampa Bay area
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A warm and dry weather pattern will dominate the week across the Tampa Bay area, with highs near 90 and low humidity. Winds are keeping the sea breeze just offshore, leaving coastal areas like St. Petersburg in the low 90s, close to record highs.

No significant rain is expected until the weekend, when a front could bring slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and a better chance for showers. Another system the following week may also bring rain, offering some relief as the area waits for the rainy season to begin in June.

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