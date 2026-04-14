Forecast: Hot, dry weekend

Tampa Bay will see sunny skies, low humidity, and rising temperatures through the weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Forecasters say there’s no rain in the forecast until at least Monday, and even then, chances remain low.

The dry conditions follow a rain deficit from last summer, increasing the risk of brushfires across Florida. While humidity makes the warm weather feel comfortable, it also means fire danger remains high. Officials note that lower moisture levels, combined with breezy winds, can allow fires to spread quickly.

Allergy sufferers may continue to see high pollen counts, especially for grasses, as the region moves toward peak bloom season. Even with a possible front early next week, forecasters expect temperatures to rebound to the mid and upper 80s soon after.