Forecast: Hot end to the weekend before rain chances return

A mainly dry and sunny Sunday will allow temperatures to climb into the mid-90s after morning lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values could reach the triple digits for some areas.

Humidity will return next week, along with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will settle back near average, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and morning lows in the mid-70s.

Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible again beginning Monday.

The best chance for rain will be from the middle to the end of the workweek.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!