Forecast: Hot to kick of the new work week

Expect the summer-like weather to continue for a few more days, especially for those of us along and east of I-75 where temperatures continue to approach 90 and challenge record highs. Coastal temps will be a little low in the low to mid 80s thanks to the sea breeze. That same sea breeze will fire up just a few inland storms over the next few days, but rain chances are much lower than they've been the last 3 days.

By Thursday, our next cold front will arrive and it will bring another widespread chance for showers and storms. Unfortunately, we won't see much of drop in temps as highs will stay in the low to mid 80s behind the front. We will get a little bit of a drop in humidity and that will help our overnight lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday.