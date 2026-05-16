Forecast: Hot today with higher rain chance Sunday

Expect hot temps today with a very low rain chance. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the beach, with upper 90s inland. A few pop up storms are possible but the best rain chance holds off until Sunday.

We'll start dry tomorrow with lows around 7 a.m. in the mid 70s. Shortly after noon, the sea breeze will drift inland from the coast and fire up showers and storms as the atmosphere will be much more primed for rain tomorrow than today. Rain coverage will peak at 60% in the afternoon.

We'll hold on to the higher rain risks Monday and Tuesday as well before we drop it back to around 30% by Wednesday. The next few days will be a preview of what the rain season will bring as we head into June.