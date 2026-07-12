Forecast: Hot Week Ahead

Good evening, Tampa Bay! We hope you enjoyed your weekend and stayed cool. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a low near 80 degrees.

To start off your workweek, rain chances decrease to 20% with a high near 95 degrees. On Tuesday, expect a bit more rain coverage, but rain chances really drop off Wednesday into Thursday. Most of us may stay bone dry. With little to no rain to cool us down and more Saharan dust moving in, it's going to be a hot week! High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with some locations approaching 100 degrees. Of course, feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits and could reach Heat Advisory criteria.

Have a great evening!