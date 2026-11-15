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Forecast: Increasing clouds with warmer temperatures next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warming up next week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, November 15, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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I hope you took full advantage of this gorgeous fall weather this weekend. Big changes are heading our way next week.

Monday morning, we'll see warmer low temps in the 50s instead of the 30s, 40s and 50s like this weekend. The rest of the week? Lows will be in the 60s.

Monday afternoon, we'll see increasing clouds as low pressure moves from the Ark-La-Tex region into the Gulf. This will be much weaker than the El Niño low we had a couple of week ago, so it will only bring a few showers over the next few days.

High temps warm into the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we'll see more areas reaching the low 80s as the humidity climbs as well.

Winds... it's going to be breezy this week with gusts over 20 mph through most of the week.

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