Forecast: Inland heat continues, sea breeze cooling the coast

Expect hot temps to continue into the weekend, especially for those of you inland and east of I-75.

The sea breeze will keep temps in the low to mid 80s along the coast. Once you get to I-75, temps reach the 90° mark. Inland spots well east of 75, especially in Polk, Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties, you all will reach the mid 90s through the weekend.

There's a very low rain chance at 10% or less through Sunday. Our next cold front arrives Monday, and it will bring a 40-50% chance for showers and storms. Unfortunately, we're now at the point in the year where cold fronts usually do not bring temp or humidity drops. This front will bring a slight drop in humidity from the weekend.

No other significant weather is forecast after that front. Heat stays strong with highs staying around 90 behind Monday's cold front.