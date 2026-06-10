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Forecast: Inland rain surge

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Heat is on and showers have returned as a summer weather pattern has started across the Tampa Bay area.
Heat is on and so are summer thunderstorms
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Posted

Inland areas across central Florida can expect daily showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, while coastal communities west of I-75 will see much less rain.

Weather patterns have shifted to a west-southwest flow, steering most storms toward inland counties, including eastern Hillsborough, Polk, Highlands, Hardee, and DeSoto. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s, with dew points in the mid-70s keeping humidity high.

Parks in Orlando and other inland destinations will face late-day storms, while beaches may only get scattered morning showers. Forecast models suggest this pattern will continue into early next week, with a slight chance of drier air arriving by midweek. In the tropics, no systems are expected to develop soon, though moisture from the Pacific may bring a small boost to rain chances.

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