Forecast: Inland soaked, coast mostly dry

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says Florida’s summer storms are popping up in true unpredictable fashion, with heavy rain hitting some inland spots while coastal areas remain mostly dry. Over the past 24 hours, Winter Haven saw nearly five inches of rain in just two hours, while Saint Pete experienced street flooding after two inches fell in half an hour. Meanwhile, areas only a few miles away stayed completely dry.

Gross explains that for the next five days, winds will steer most storms inland, with rain coverage around 60 to 70 percent east of I‑75 and far less toward the Gulf. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, morning lows around 80 to 81, and coastal rain chances will sit at about 20% to 25%. Inland areas can expect a 35 to 40 percent chance of rain. The Gulf isn’t warm enough yet to bring significant morning showers to the coast, but summer’s typical mixed bag of weather is firmly in place.

WATCH: Heavy downpours heavy downpours I-4 near McIntosh Road