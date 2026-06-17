Forecast: Isolated shower chance; most feel into the triple digits

TAMPA — Good afternoon Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid with a few isolated afternoon showers... remind me if you have heard that before.

Temps rise into the low to mid 90s. Isolated afternoon showers in the interior are possible. Heat index for many above 100+. Onshore flow will be with us today, tomorrow, and Friday. Maybe a slightly better rain chance for Friday.

As far as the weekend, look for a return to typical summer weather: Heat, humidity, and some isolated pop-up PM storms.

I hope you all stay cool!