Forecast: Last widespread freeze of the season expected Monday night

Tonight could bring the last widespread freeze of the season to the Tampa Bay area, according to Chief Meteorologist Dennis Phillips. A freeze warning is in place for most of the region, with a cold weather advisory issued for areas not expected to drop below freezing. Inland and northern counties may see temperatures near or below 32 degrees, but frost will be limited due to overnight winds.

WATCH: Denis Phillips speaks with travelers stuck in the Northeast

Temperatures will begin to warm quickly after Tuesday, reaching the low 70s by midweek and climbing into the upper 70s and 80s through next week. Another front is expected Friday into the weekend, bringing a decent chance of showers and possibly an area of rain moving in off the Gulf, but no cold air is forecast behind it. Phillips says the long-range outlook suggests this will likely be the last significant freeze of the season, a relief for many residents concerned about plant damage.