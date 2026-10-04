Forecast: Limited rain chance for the Bucs game today

Happy game day, Bucs fans!

Expect it to feel more like September football today than October football as we see a mix of sun and clouds with hot and muggy conditions. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with feels like temps in the mid 90s.

A pop up storm or two is possible as the sea breeze moves onshore, but the best rain chance should hold off until after the game, with areas along and east of I-75 a little more favored at that time.

Next week, a cold front moves into the area and will stall across Central Florida. It won't bring any humidity relief, but with added clouds and scattered showers and storms in the forecast, temps will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Some spots could pick up a few inches of rain through Friday as the front lingers around through that time.